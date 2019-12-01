Dolphins pull off trick play of the year for huge TD (Video)

The Miami Dolphins played like a team that had no pressure holding them back in Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and it worked.

Miami did not hesitate going for it on fourth downs, they mixed it up in their playcalling and they put forth full effort from whistle to whistle.

Not only that, they also busted out one of the most unique trick plays we’ve ever seen.

It may have looked a bit discombobulated at first when the Dolphins came out during a fourth-and-goal scenario in the second half of the game, but they knew exactly what they were doing. The ball was snapped to punter Matt Haack, with receivers on both sides of him, and he ended up throwing a touchdown pass to kicker Jason Sanders — which was insanely unpredictable.

One of the most creative trick plays we’ve ever seen — punter-to-kicker for the score.