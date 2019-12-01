Jaguars fans break out 'Minshew!' chants during Bucs game (Video)

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a huge commitment to Nick Foles when they signed the veteran quarterback to a big contract earlier in the spring.

But that has not been money well spent — in fact, far from it.

Foles got injured in the first week of the season, which led to young signal-caller Gardner Minshew taking over. No one could’ve predicted it, but Minshew provided a spark and made all his teammates better. The Jaguars did elect to go back to Foles two weeks ago, but it has not worked out well for them, as the offense has looked stagnant and also lacked any fluidity.

Sunday’s game against the Bucs featured more of the same, with the Jags getting shut out, down 25-0 at halftime. As such, fans in the stands at TIAA Bank Field busted out “Minshew” chants!

Maybe they’ll get their wish, as Foles has been awful thus far today.

UPDATE: The coaching staff must have agreed with the fans, as Minshew replaced Foles in the second half of the game.