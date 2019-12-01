Look: Benny Snell's spinning-rim mouthguard goes viral with good reason

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Steelers running back Benny Snell made his first career start in an NFL game on Sunday, in what was a must-win divisional showdown with the Browns.

And he delivered, in a big way.

Snell showed no signs of being nervous or anxious, running downhill confidently, to the tune of 16 carries for 63 yards. Most importantly, he rushed for a touchdown as well, giving the Steelers their first lead of the day at 17-10.

Not only that, though, he also sported one of the most unique mouthguards we’ve ever seen. Check out the metallic bling, which was made to look like an automobile’s spinning rim.

Benny Snell really has a spinner IN HIS MOUTHGUARD 😮 (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/JQozMzFGFP — ESPN (@espn) December 1, 2019

All the spins — all of them.