Look: Snow takes over Packers-Giants game at MetLife Stadium

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

MetLife Stadium morphed into a Winter Wonderland during Sunday’s Packers-Giants game.

It was quite fitting, as the Packers are known for playing at a venue that features more snow than any other one in the league each season — Lambeau Field. As such, it was almost as if they brought the snow with them, as MetLife Stadium had not seen any of the white stuff on the field this season.

Until Sunday, that is.

The photos and videos really tell the tale of just how snow-filled the game was.

Giants out here playing in a snow globe (via @Giants) pic.twitter.com/1eQWaeW15t — FanSided (@FanSided) December 1, 2019

It was so bad that FOX actually had to superimpose the yard markers and hashmarks during the broadcast to help viewers see.

It's snowing so hard in the Packers-Giants game that they had to superimpose the hashmarks 😮 pic.twitter.com/2Wmb2gST7C — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 1, 2019

No sign of Frosty the Snowman — yet.