Mark Andrews flips the script, trolls Nick Bosa with flag-plant TD celebration (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

It’s hard to imagine that Baker Mayfield could’ve predicted all the fallout from when he planted the Oklahoma flag on Ohio State’s logo two years ago.

There was never really a rivalry between Oklahoma and Ohio State, but there appears to be now, at least among NFL players that attended those schools.

49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa resurrected the tension when he sacked Mayfield and did a flag-plant celebration earlier in the season.

And apparently, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews took note of that, and had Sunday’s game against the 49ers circled on his calendar.

Andrews played for Oklahoma, so when he caught a beautiful 20-yard touchdown pass in the first half of Sunday’s game, he celebrated by doing his version of the flag-plant in the end zone.

Mark Andrews leaps for the 20-yard TD! All tied up in Baltimore. #RavensFlock @MAndrews_81 📺: #SFvsBAL on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/uPnyeJSIAR pic.twitter.com/sPOE8Dn2C6 — NFL (@NFL) December 1, 2019

Too funny.