Rapid Recap: Tatum, Brown power Celtics to half-ass win over Knicks

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.
Don’t worry, Knicks fans. Jayson Tatum (30 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists) and Jaylen Brown (28 points, 5 rebounds) will only be torturing your franchise for the next 10-12 years. I’m sure you’ll be ready to compete by 2030.
After f-cking around for 3 quarters, the Celtics ratcheted up the defense over the final 12 minutes and beat the Knicks, 113-104. Brown and Tatum carried the load offensively, while Grant Williams (+17) and Enes Kanter (11 points, 11 rebounds) did the dirty work.
Marcus Smart left the game in the 3rd quarter after taking a “direct blow to the abdomen.” See updates below but it might be wise to give the guy a few days off.
