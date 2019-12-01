Rapid Recap: Tatum, Brown power Celtics to half-ass win over Knicks

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Rapid Recap is designed for the busiest of Celtics fans. Whether you can’t stay awake to read 10 paragraphs or your hangover is just too much, Rapid Recap tells the timeline of the game in only a minute or two.

Don’t worry, Knicks fans. Jayson Tatum (30 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists) and Jaylen Brown (28 points, 5 rebounds) will only be torturing your franchise for the next 10-12 years. I’m sure you’ll be ready to compete by 2030.

After f-cking around for 3 quarters, the Celtics ratcheted up the defense over the final 12 minutes and beat the Knicks, 113-104. Brown and Tatum carried the load offensively, while Grant Williams (+17) and Enes Kanter (11 points, 11 rebounds) did the dirty work.

Marcus Smart left the game in the 3rd quarter after taking a “direct blow to the abdomen.” See updates below but it might be wise to give the guy a few days off.

TIME LORD SLAM 💪👑 pic.twitter.com/myEd6j8QpB — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 1, 2019

Tatum's best playmaking game in career so far with dimes like this pic.twitter.com/19jzeTYeFP — Tomek Kordylewski (@Timi_093) December 1, 2019

The #Celtics, #Knicks in 58-all tie at the half. Key Takeaways are … *Strong half for Tatum (17 pts, 6 assists in 17 minutes)

* Knicks bench (hold 24-18 edge)

*Celtics defense (not good; NYK shooting 52.4% at the half)

*No offense from Smart (0/6 shooting; no pts, assists) — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) December 1, 2019

Hard to tell what happened to Smart. It looks like Knox just lowered the shoulder. Looks like a run of the mill offensive foul, but Smart stayed down pic.twitter.com/4TC9C1LUPY — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) December 1, 2019

Not blaming the refs for the score, but it has to be said that in the 3rd qtr:

Fouls Celtics 10, Knicks 5

FTAs, Celtics 6, Knicks 17 Also, Smart was literally run over and knocked out of the game, yet *he* was called for the foul. — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) December 1, 2019

Walker ➡️

Tatum ➡️

Brown for the corner three 💦 pic.twitter.com/niMjaSWZBG — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 1, 2019

Brad Stevens is not happy with the results of the challenge. "I'm done with these fucking challenges. This is unbelievable" pic.twitter.com/fwNcBlKrCd — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) December 1, 2019

Caught Marcus Smart walking out of MSG. Said he got hit in the same, exact spot where he tore his left oblique last season. Was still in pain. Plans to get more info tomorrow. His eye was fine. — Abby Chin (@tvabby) December 1, 2019

Box score