Alistair Overeem Scouting Report
Vitals
6’4″ 245 lbs (Heavyweight)
80″ reach, Orthodox
May 17, 1980
Record
45-17 (1 NC) (UFC: 10-6)
Current Streak
2 straight wins
Training
Kickboxing champion
2005 ADCC European Trials winner
Blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Green belt in Judo
Championships Held
2H2H Light Heavyweight Tournament Champion: 2002
2H2H Light Heavyweight Champion: 2004 (no title defenses)
Strikeforce Heavyweight Champion: 2007-2010 (one successful title defense)
Dream Heavyweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)
Strengths
– exceptional physical strength
– above average reach
– very experienced
– world class striker/kickboxer
– extremely hard hitter
– big time knockout artist
– killer knees
– also very good submission skills (19 wins via submission)
– historically accurate striker
– solid striking defense
– very good takedown & takedown defense %s
– fighting much smarter & cautious now
– solid wrestling skills
Weaknesses
– old & lots of miles on his odometer
– failed drug test in past
– susceptible to knockouts – can’t take big shots
– has bad habit of turning back to opponent & running away from strikes
– questionable cardio
– overconfidence has cost him in the past
– is significantly smaller than he was in the past
Synopsis
The Demolition Man’s long-awaited UFC career took a bit to get off the ground, but now he’s constantly in the mix for title shots.