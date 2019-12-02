Antonio Brown throws shade at Patriots owner Robert Kraft

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

It’s been an interesting last year for Antonio Brown, as the troubled wide receiver has played for three teams during that span, yet still remains unsigned.

Brown last suited up for the Patriots — a team he played for only one game in — but his tenure in New England did not last long. In reading the tea leaves, it sure looked as if Tom Brady wanted AB to remain with the team, while ownership and/or Bill Belichick made the decision to release him, due to the legal issues he was facing.

And it appears Brown is still salty about it.

He rattled off a number of tweets during Sunday night’s Patriots-Texans game, including this one, in an attempt to attract attention to himself.

Rt to put AB in this game — AB (@AB84) December 2, 2019

But he didn’t stop there. He also shared a fan’s post on Instagram, essentially seconding the message of criticizing Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Antonio Brown just posted this on his Instagram story. Guess that ends that “Antonio Brown coming back to the Patriots” discussion. pic.twitter.com/uPNqWLDGQJ — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) December 2, 2019

Sour grapes. Brown just needs to accept that he won’t be returning to the NFL this season, and should instead focus on the future.