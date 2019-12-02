Carmelo Anthony named Western Conference Player of the Week

It’s only been about two weeks since Carmelo Anthony returned to the NBA, and he’s already turning heads with his play on the court.

The league announced Monday that the Trail Blazers forward was named Western Conference Player of the Week for the week ending Dec. 1. The last time Anthony earned a POTW honor was in March of 2014.

The 35-year-old has somehow managed to turn back the clock since joining Portland late last month. In his last three games, Anthony averaged 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 45.5 percent from 3-point range and 57.4 percent overall. His last game against Chicago on Friday was his best yet, finishing with 23 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

It’s still early to say if Melo is officially back after a long time away from the NBA, but it’s looking good so far. Clearly, he hasn’t lost his shooting touch and it appears the time off has done him some good physically. We’ll see if his strong play continues.