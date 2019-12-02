Danica Patrick sends Aaron Rodgers birthday love on Instagram

One of the league’s most dominant quarterbacks over the past decade celebrated a birthday on Monday, and his girlfriend was among the first to show him some love.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers turned 35 years of age on Monday, and his beautiful girlfriend — former NASCAR star Danica Patrick — took to Instagram to remind him of his special day.

Here’s the caption that accompanied her post:

“Happy birthday to my best friend and favorite person in the world!!!!! “You are the one I want to tell my best and worst days to first. I am so grateful the universe made you!!! The star dust started it all, but you have done nothing but make it better every year of your life. Thank you for being the loving, generous, thoughtful, patient, fun, funny, spontaneous, talented, smart, and uber attractive man, that I get to walk through life with. This journey we are on…. it’s a really really good one. I love you. Happiest of birthdays yet!!!!!!”

Those two need to just get married already. They’re already there, in spirit.