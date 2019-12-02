Eagles rumors indicate team tried out Marken Michel, Trevor Williams

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

After suffering their third-straight loss on Sunday to the Miami Dolphins, the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly held a tryout for six players on Monday.

According to Howard Balzer, the Eagles tried out linebackers Emmanuel Beal, Quintin Wirginis, defensive tackle Willie Henry, wide receivers Darius Jennings, Marken Michel, and cornerback Trevor Williams.

Among the six players that tried out for Philadelphia, Henry, Michel and Williams are the notable names.

Michel, who was a standout receiver in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders, signed a futures deal at the end of last season with the Eagles.

The 25-year-old was a part of the team’s 90-man roster over the summer and hauled in a 75-yard touchdown reception in the preseason. With that in mind, there was a thought that Michel could win a job on the 53-man roster.

However, that was not the case as the fifth wide receiver spot went to Mack Hollins.

In regards to Williams, he was released by the Arizona Cardinals in October, after being waived by the Los Angeles Chargers. The 26-year-old cornerback was placed on injured reserve due to a season-ending knee injury in 2018.

In nine games last season, the former Penn State defensive back produced 23 total tackles, four pass deflections, and an interception.

Finally, Henry is a young defensive tackle, who the Baltimore Ravens cut at the end of the preseason.

The 25-year-old defensive lineman and former Ravens’ draft pick has racked up 35 combined tackles, 12 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks in 17 games played.

Since being cut by Baltimore, Henry has worked out for the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, and Oakland Raiders.

As things currently stand, the Eagles have an open spot on their practice squad with tight end Josh Perkins being promoted from the active roster last week.