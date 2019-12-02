Fighters of the Week

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

1. John Riel Casimero: Cashed in his interim WBO World Bantamweight title, taking the gold in his third weigh-class, finishing Zolani Tete in just three rounds.

2. Patrick Teixeira: Coming in as a massive underdog (as high as +1190), Teixeira got absolutely demolished in the first half of the fight, then absolutely turning it on midway, sending Carlos Adames to the floor on his way to a thin unanimous decision, claiming the interim WBO title at 154lbs that will most-likely to elevated to a world championship once Jaime Munguia moves up to middleweight.

3. Alexander Besputin: Claimed the vacant WBA “regular” welterweight championship after outpointing Radzhab Butaev on DAZN Saturday afternoon, advancing his record to 14-0. Should be noted, the WBA “Super” champ? Manny Pacquiao.

4. Cecilia Braekhus: The first lady defended all five of her titles with ease, breezing through Victoria Noelia Bustos on the Monte Carlo DAZN card.

5. John Wayne Parr: Did something that very few fighters ever get to do, retire on a high note. And he did it after the kickboxer made a return to the boxing ring, defeating former world champion Aussie Anthony Mundine.

6. Austin DeSanto: Call him the new number 1 at 133lbs after his two-second period takedowns felled top-seeded Seth Gross en route his his Iowa Hawkeyes defeating Wisconsin.

7. Albert Tumenov: And still ACA Welterweight champion after a second-round finishing of Beslan Ushukov, improving his record to 5-0 since being released from the UFC.

8. Carl Frampton: Made a successful junior lightweight debut, posting a dominant shutout of Tyler McCreary, 120-88 x3. It was a dominant performance and a loud notice to the 130lb division.

9. Kohei Yasumui/Ayumu Shioda/Yutaka Saito/Yusuke Honma/Shoki Higuchi: The members of Team Paraestra, the victorious team on Saturday’s QUINTET team-grappling event on UFC Fight Pass.

10. Anthony Cacace: Handed Sam Bowen his first career loss, winning the BBBofC British Junior Lightweight title in the co-main of ESPN’s Tate-Casimero card.

11. Salamu Abdurakhmanov: Successfully defended his ACA Middleweight championship in the co-main of ACA 102, locking in a submission in the second round over Valery Myasnikov.

12. Kazushi Sakuraba: Defeating Takanori Gomi 2-1 in an Iron Man submission matchup at Sakuraba’s QUINTET Fight Night 4. The 50-year old Gracie Killer still has some serious jam left.

13. Tony Cassioppi: Ended Iowa’s rout of Wisconsin upsetting #2-ranked Trent Hillger, definitely sending the #12-ranked heavyweight into the Top-5, at least.

14. Karl Stahl: Spoiled Stefan Leko’s return to kickboxing with a first-round TKO at King of Kings in Germany, claiming the IKBO Heavyweight title, while he’s at it.

15. Dan Moret: Turned off Anton Kuivanen’s lights in the main event of Abu Dhabi Warriors 9.