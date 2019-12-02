Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Jayson Tatum

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Jayson Tatum

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Jayson Tatum

By December 2, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Dec 1, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Jayson Tatum – Boston (vs New York)

30 points, 10-23 FG, 5-6 FT, 5 3PTs, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Counterfeit Kobe had himself a good game last night.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home