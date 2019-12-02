The Weekend Bulletin

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Patrick Teixeira +850 over Carlos Adames
Notable New Champions:
- Interim WBA World Female Lightweight Championship: Miriam Gutierrez
- WBO World Bantamweight Championshop: John Riel Casimero
- WBA “Regular” World Welterweight Championship: Alexander Besputin
- BBBofC British Junior Lightweight Championship: Anthony Cacace
- BBBofC British Super Middleweight Championship: Lerrone Richards
- WBA Continental Junior Lightweight Championship: Joe Cordina
- IKBO Heavyweight K-1 Championship: Karl Stahl
- Interim WBO World Junior Middleweight Championship: Patrick Teixeira
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- A Thanksgiving Blessing: On Turkey Day, we all looked at our phones and were greeted with a gift. On January 18, Conor McGregor returns to the UFC and will face Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event. I’ll talk about this more, but suffice to say, it gives both fighters exactly what they want.
- Sign Tumenov: For the love of Pete. The Albert Tumenov started in the UFC with a tough draw in Idelmar Alcantara, lost a split-decision, then rattled off five wins in a row, three by finish, in the UFC’s shark tank of a welterweight division. He went up next against Gunnar Nelson and Leon Edwards, and lost, no shame there, Nelson is one of the best submission artists in the UFC’s history, and Edwards is primed for a title shot. And just like that, cut. Since then, he’s reeled off five straight wins for ACB/ACA, including Friday’s title defense. Someone toss this man a life raft!
- Iowa Is Back: Iowa was the gold standard for many, many years in wrestling, and after being lapped by Ohio State and Penn State, they’re apparently done fucking around. They housed Wisconsin 32-3, Sunday night, including a 12th-ranked fighter defeating a 2nd-ranked fighter, a #2 over a #1, and a #2 holding way over a #3.
