Thiago Alves Scouting Report

Vitals

5’9″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)

68″ reach, Orthodox

October 3, 1983

Record

23-14 (UFC: 15-11)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Brown Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Muay Thai champion

Championships Held

None

Strengths

– very experienced

– very well coached – American Top Team

– explosive striker – over half his wins are via (T)KO

– devastating kicks

– very powerful & physically strong

– among the most knockdowns landed by a welterweight in UFC history

– great chin – has only been (T)KO’d twice in his career

Weaknesses

– undersized for a welterweight

– below average reach

– very injury prone

– on the wrong side of 30

– been busted for diuretic use

– had trouble cutting down to 170 pounds in past

– best years are behind him

– tends to lose when up against elite competition

– susceptible to submissions

Synopsis

Things haven’t gone quite as planned for The Pitbull since the peak of his career, his UFC 100 title shot against Georges St-Pierre. Now finally healthy, does he have enough left in the tank to climb up the welterweight ladder again?

