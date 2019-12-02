Tom Brady gives fiery pep talk to receivers during Texans game (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may be 42 years of age, throwing passes to an inexperienced receiving corps, but he expects the most out of them.

Brady saw safety blanket/tight end Rob Gronkowski retire during the offseason, with Josh Gordon released just a few weeks ago as well.

As such, it’s put a lot of pressure on the team’s receiver corps, with young pass-catcher such as N’Keal Harry being forced to step up.

Brady was not happy with his receivers during Sunday’s game against the Texans, and he let them know about it. The team fell behind 7-3 in the first quarter, and the Patriots offense couldn’t do much of anything after the Texans scored their first touchdown of the game. Brady took a seat on the bench, then delivered a fiery speech to his cohorts at that time.

Brady: "Guys, listen up. We gotta be faster, quicker, more explosive…" pic.twitter.com/kUcB1UR0OI — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) December 2, 2019

A Twitter user attempted to break down exactly what Brady was saying.

Tom Brady gives a pep talk, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/EKB3S4yHSa — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) December 2, 2019

Brady’s pep talk was not effective, as the Texans rolled to victory, 28-22.