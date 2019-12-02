UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Dec 2/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Max Holloway 467.5 2 2 3 Brian Ortega 297 3 3 2 Alexander Volkanovski 228.5 4 6 11 Josh Emmett 161 5 5 Ricardo Lamas 154 6 7 16 Ryan Hall 138.5 7 9 7 Yair Rodriguez 110 8 11 8 Chan Sung Jung 109 9 12 Andre Fili 106 10 25 13 Shane Burgos 104.5 11 10 12 Calvin Kattar 100 12 13 Darren Elkins 94 13 15 14 Mirsad Bektic 88 14 16 9 Renato Moicano 84.5 15 17 Sodiq Yusuff 79 16 18 Dan Ige 77.5 17 19 Doo Ho Choi 75 18 14 10 Jeremy Stephens 73.5 18 26 5 Zabit Magomedsharipov 73.5 20 27 Ricardo Ramos 69 21 22 Chas Skelly 67 22 20 Gabriel Benitez 57 23 24 15 Arnold Allen 53.5 24 34 Hakeem Dawodu 50 25 23 Makwan Amirkhani 49 26 54 Charles Rosa 47 27 28 Grant Dawson 44.5 27 56 Movsar Evloev 44.5 29 29 Kevin Aguilar 44 30 30 Mike Grundy 40 31 32 Rick Glenn 37 32 33 Alex Caceres 34 33 35 Polo Reyes 31.5 34 36 Kyle Nelson 30 35 37 Cub Swanson 29.5 36 35 Douglas Silva de Andrade 27.5 36 40 Shane Young 27.5 38 41 Danny Henry 26.5 39 38 Julio Arce 25 40 38 Enrique Barzola 24 41 42 Brandon Davis 22.5 42 44 Kron Gracie 18 43 45 Martin Bravo 17.5 44 46 Bryce Mitchell 14.5 45 47 Gavin Tucker 14 46 48 Steven Peterson 13.5 47 49 Mike Trizano 13 48 40 Renan Barao 12.5 49 50 Matt Sayles 10 50 52 Zubaira Tukhugov 9 51 50 Kyle Bochniak 8.5 51 53 Nad Narimani 8.5 53 55 Sheymon Moraes 7.5 54 56 Daniel Teymur 5 54 56 Geraldo de Freitas 5 54 56 Giga Chikadze 5 54 NR Sean Woodson 5 58 61 Chris Fishgold 4.5 58 56 Luiz Garagorri 4.5 60 63 Charles Jourdain 0 60 63 Jordan Griffin 0 60 63 Lerone Murphy 0 60 63 Matt Bessette 0 60 63 Seung Woo Choi 0 60 63 Suman Mokhtarian 0 60 63 Sung Bin Jo 0

