2019 CHRISTMAS GIFTS FOR GOLF LOVERS

Do you have a golf lover in your life? If you do, you are familiar with how often they lose track of time. For the love of the game, they will brave the scorching sun and the frosty winds. They will miss dinners and brunches and events. Over time, you get used to it, and you understand that it’s not intentional. They cannot seem to take time off the game once they start. And once you accept them as they are, you could even think of getting them a golf ball set. It would help them work on their skills and would act as a show of your acceptance. There are many other gifts you could consider as follows, regardless of their skill level and whether they’re a top PGA golfer or not. And they work for Christmas and other holidays alike:

A repair tool

Repairs are imminent when it comes to being on the course. And having a repair tool in hand makes maintenance a breeze. Look for something built to last and one with a simple working mechanism. The smile on your loved one’s face will be worth that trip to the store. Some repair tools even come with personalized golf markers.

A golfer tumbler

Maybe your loved one has a deep love for the game, but they are yet to sharpen their skills. In this case, they would feel better knowing that you have their back. And what better way to show this than by gifting them with a tumbler? In this way, they can quench their thirst while out on the field. And while they are at it, they can see the message written on the bottle. It should be something reassuring or something that would have them cracking up. You understand them best, and you can thus personalize the message as you see it best.

Luck Ball Markers

Marking balls has often been seen as a superstitious belief. But some people believe in luck, and if your loved one does, it is time to board the train. Look into the various options available in the market. Once you see something that they would like, be sure to gift it to them.

A tool holder

Having a repair tool is of the essence. And one way to keep the tools organized is by using a tool holder. The holder should be of durable material, made to withstand harsh weather and the test of time. Leather would be an excellent material for this, and there are many options on the market for this. If you are handy, why not make one which you could personalize?

A matador grip

The power lies in the pressure of the grip. If a golf player has a relaxed grip with adequate pressure exerted on the golf club, the stability is excellent. They can thus have better strokes, as a result of the excellent grip. It all comes down to the amount of control one has over the swing. You can give this control to them by handing them a matador grip this Christmas.

A headcover

The shafts and the heads of woods are prone to damage owing to jostling in the bag. As such, they may be due for replacement way before their time. Given that you cannot prevent jostling, you can only prevent damage by using a headcover. Get this for your loved one and protect their investment.

A glove

While the emphasis should be on style, the glove should also be practical. Leather would be a good choice in this case as it offers breathability and durability. When choosing a glove, look for a neutral color that can match different outfits.

And finally, how about a carry golf bag? Your loved one will need a place to stash the clubs after a long day of teeing. Whatever you choose, align it to their needs, and you will get it right.