51-year-old Gary Sheffield crushes home runs while smoking cigar (Video)

Gary Sheffield crushed home runs for 22 years as a Major League Baseball star, and it appears that he still hasn’t forgotten how to do exactly that.
Sheffield took the baseball diamond on a cold winter night, and he was apparently determined to destroy some balls. The fact that he had a cigar in his mouth didn’t deter him one bit, as he still managed to annihilate a number of pitches.
And, most importantly, he showed that he still has that same beautiful stroke that made him famous in the big leagues.
Boom.
