51-year-old Gary Sheffield crushes home runs while smoking cigar (Video)

Gary Sheffield crushed home runs for 22 years as a Major League Baseball star, and it appears that he still hasn’t forgotten how to do exactly that.

Sheffield took the baseball diamond on a cold winter night, and he was apparently determined to destroy some balls. The fact that he had a cigar in his mouth didn’t deter him one bit, as he still managed to annihilate a number of pitches.

And, most importantly, he showed that he still has that same beautiful stroke that made him famous in the big leagues.

Sheff is 51 and still hits bombs. 👀 Via @garysheffield on Instagram pic.twitter.com/LaOu1vxw5s — MLB (@MLB) December 3, 2019

Boom.