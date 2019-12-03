Joe Tessitore reveals perfect new nickname for DK Metcalf after fumble

ESPN play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore is fairly subdued in terms of how he calls games, at least when compared to others in his profession, but he had a banger moment during Monday’s Vikings-Seahawks game.

Tessitore does get fairly vocal during big plays, but he doesn’t usually go overboard in making statements about players or coaches.

He did, however, come up with a unique nickname for Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf at the perfect time in the game. Metcalf coughed up a costly fumble in the fourth quarter of the game, and Tessitore called the rookie the following afterward:

“Decaf Metcalf” he declared.

Gotta imagine DK isn’t fond of that nickname.