Joe Tessitore reveals perfect new nickname for DK Metcalf after fumble

Joe Tessitore reveals perfect new nickname for DK Metcalf after fumble

Joe Tessitore reveals perfect new nickname for DK Metcalf after fumble

By December 3, 2019

By December 3, 2019

ESPN play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore is fairly subdued in terms of how he calls games, at least when compared to others in his profession, but he had a banger moment during Monday’s Vikings-Seahawks game.

Tessitore does get fairly vocal during big plays, but he doesn’t usually go overboard in making statements about players or coaches.

He did, however, come up with a unique nickname for Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf at the perfect time in the game. Metcalf coughed up a costly fumble in the fourth quarter of the game, and Tessitore called the rookie the following afterward:

“Decaf Metcalf” he declared.

Gotta imagine DK isn’t fond of that nickname.

