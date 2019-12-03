KG implies Kyrie Irving lacked the cojones to play in Boston

“Boston’s a tough town, dawg. You have to have some major cojones to be there,” Garnett said. “You got to want that. The people want it for you. That’s why Paul (Pierce) is perfect for it. Paul wants the shot every time. Like, ‘You’re 0-for-14.’ And he’s like, ‘I know, but they WANT it.”

Not the most PC response, but that’s Garnett.

I know we’re all trying to turn the page on Kyrie. But when Garnett talks, I listen.

In honor of KG, let’s rewind to one of his greatest post-game media sessions: