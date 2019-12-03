Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

By December 3, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Dec 2, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) lays up a shot against New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett (9) and forward Julius Randle (30) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee (vs New York)

29 points, 10-14 FG, 6-11 FT, 3 3PTs, 15 rebounds, 3 assists

It only took 21 minutes for The Freak to post this line.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Hoops Manifesto, NBA

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home