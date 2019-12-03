NWA 'Powerrr' Results (12/3): New Champion Crowned, Storm/Aldis Name Referees For PPV Match, More

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

The December 3rd edition of NWA Powerrr is the season finale. Clips are shown of the top storylines that include Kamille’s secret, Marti Belle’s betrayal of Allysin Kay, and the rise of The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express.

Promotion for the upcoming pay-per-view, Into the Fire is shown.

Aron Stevens defeated Ricky Starks

The match was originally supposed to be Starks vs. Colt Cabana. Stevens appeared with The Question Mark and began to complain about how talent can just get random title shots. Cabana challenges Stevens to take on Starks, adding that if Stevens wins, then he will earn the chance for a National Championship shot.

Stevens secured the victory by faking a knee injury, allowing for The Question Mark to interfere in the match.

Another advertisement for Into the Fire plays. It is announced that NWA World champion Nick Aldis and challenger James Storm will choose their referees for their upcoming 2-out-of-3 Falls Match at the PPV.

This leads into a segment with James Storm. He makes several points as to why there is a conspiracy going on, especially when he was not included in the first NWA Powerrr show. He teases Aldis by refusing to reveal what Kamille has told him weeks prior.

From there Storm names Brian Hebner as his referee.

Still to come, Rock ‘N’ Roll Express vs. The Wildcards

A vignette is shown for The Question Mark. It asks “Who is the Question Mark?”

Recap is shown for WrestleCade, which featured Nick Aldis laying a challenge to The Great Muta.

Back in the studio, Melina is introduced. She makes the statement that she brings out the best in people, like a champion. Melina also says Allysin Kay has to work hard to keep her from taking the NWA Women’s Championship.

Kay comes out and demands that they fight right now. Melina procrastinates by walking around. This allows for Marti Belle and Thunder Rosa to attack her with the group standing above her.

Up next, Aldis addresses Storm followed with a Tony Faulk’s Waffles and Tire Irons commercial.

The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express are backstage, where they say pro wrestling is their life and they are loyal to the NWA.

Aldis is shown and responds to Storm’s conspiracy allegations. He says Storm didn’t belong anywhere in the segment, but because he threw a ‘hissy fit’ to get his way. Clips are shown from the unaired segment while Aldis is talking.

He then asks why does Storm earn the Championship opportunity when he’s done nothing but run his mouth. Aldis likens his match with Storm as greasing a squeaky wheel.

Aldis has given Kamille the night off during Into the Fire, and will return as being his insurance policy when he and Storm are done.

Up next is the Tag Team Championship match. Powerrr returns December 17th.

The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express defeated The Wildcards to become the new NWA World Tag Team champions

The now nine time champions celebrate with Jim Cornette in the ring. A clip is shown thanking Cornette for his contribution and support of NWA Powerrr.

The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express cut another promo backstage, proclaiming history has been made.

Into the Fire is promoted for the final time , with a rematch for the World Tag Team Championships. It is also confirmed there is a Triple Threat Match between Stevens vs. Starks vs. Cabana for the NWA National Championship.

The show ends with breaking news. Nick Aldis reveals that the new NWA Powerrr commentator will be former WWE Superstar Stu Bennett.