Xavier Rhodes got into heated discussion with Mike Zimmer during Seahawks game

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
There’s been a lot of speculation about whether or not Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes will be back with the team next season, and it’s sure starting to look like he won’t be.
Rhodes has been disgruntled, voicing his displeasure to the coaching staff, and, frankly, he just hasn’t been very good. His play on the field has declined this season, and he’s gotten beat a number of times for big plays.
That happened in Monday’s game against the Seahawks, when David Moore burned him for a 60-yard touchdown. He blamed it on the lack of safety help, though, although it didn’t look like the coverage the Vikings were employing on the play warranted it.
And apparently, he got into a heated conversation with head coach Mike Zimmer about it on the sideline afterward.
Not a good look with the playoffs on the horizon.
Comments