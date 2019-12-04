Bruce Arians remains undecided about Jameis Winston's future

The Bucs may be tied for second place in the NFC South, but at 5-7, it’s safe to say that they won’t be in the postseason this year.

As such, talk has shifted to the team’s future, even though the Bucs have been playing very good football over the past month or so. Bruce Arians and Todd Bowles have their defensive front playing lights out, giving opposing quarterbacks fits.

That isn’t a question mark, but the future of quarterback Jameis Winston is. Winston was once selected by the team with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, and he’s currently playing out the option on his contract, potentially making him a free agent in the spring — unless the team plans to re-sign him to a new deal, that is.

Given that the season is winding down, head coach Bruce Arians was asked if he plans to retain or move on from Winston, but he appears to be undecided at this time.

#GoBucs Bruce Arians on whether he would recommend to owners that Jameis Winston return for 2020: "I'm going to pass on that one. I'm going to wait until the end of December. There's been really, really good and there's been some really, really bad…'' — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 4, 2019

Winston is a great arm talent, but his turnovers have really hurt the team at times, so it will be interesting to see what the Bucs do going forward.