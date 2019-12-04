Gameday 28: Penguins vs. Blues

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Penguins vs. Blues

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

8:00PM Eastern | NBCSN

The collection of remaining healthy players wearing Pittsburgh Penguins sweaters welcome the defending champion St. Louis Blues to PPG Paints arena in the back half of a home-and-home coming out of the holiday weekend.

The Penguins continue to be without the services of Sidney Crosby, but matters have gotten significantly worse. Brian Dumoulin was lost for 8 weeks with lacerated tendons in his ankle. Patric Hornqvist will be out long-term with a lower-body injury after falling in practice. Nick Bjugstad remains out with a core muscle injury.

Bryan Rust skated on his own and is day-to-day, and Justin Schultz (who has missed 6 games) skated with an extra pairing at practice, though in a non-contact jersey. Zach Aston-Reese is dealing with an illness, but with the team being strapped as they are, it’s likely he’ll suit up with the alternative being the dreaded 7D lineup.

Times is hard on the Boulevard. Stefan Noesen literally called the organization up and got himself a job, and it looks like he’ll draw duties on the second line. For fuck’s sake.

The Penguins’ injuries seem to finally be catching up to them, as they dropped a pair of 5-2 decisions in Columbus and St. Louis on Friday and Saturday. They’ve lost 4 of their last 7 and find themselves holding onto the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with 32 points (14-9-4).

Guentzel – Malkin – Simon

Galchenyuk – McCann – Noesen

Tanev – Blueger – Kahun

Aston-Reese – Blandisi – Lafferty

Johnson – Letang

Pettersson – Marino

Riikola – Ruhwedel

Murray

The Blues have not suffered a Stanley Cup hangover of any sort, sprinting out to 42 points in 29 games, leading the Western Conference by a considerable 5-point margin over Edmonton.

They’re getting excellent play from David Perron, who sucked ass nuggets with the Penguins, but has posted 28 points (11G+17A). His efforts have been supplemented by defending Conn Smythe winner Ryan O’Reilly (6G+20A) and Brayden Schenn (14G+11A) up front as well as Alex Pietrangelo (6G+14A) from the back end.

Goaltender Jordan Binnington is 13-4-4 on the year, allowing just 2.26 goals per game and stopping 92.6% of shots faced. That’s right, I inverted it, bitches.

Overall, the Blues allow the 5th least goals per game, boast the 5th best Power Play conversion rate (24.7%), and are also in the top-third in Penalty Killing (84.7%).

They’re a tough group. I think they’ve got our number.

I think they got the alias that we’ve been living under.

Schwartz – Schenn – Walker

Sanford – O’Reilly – Perron

Barbashev – Bozak – ROB THOMAS

MacEachern – De La Rose – Brouwer

Parayko – Pietrangelo

Bouwmeester – Faulk

Dunn – Bortuzzo

Binnington

Welcome to Truckcember. Where legends are made.

Go Pens.