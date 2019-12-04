Jairzinho Rozenstruik Career Earnings

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

*denotes an estimated purse – UFC fights only – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes 2 – Feb 2/19 – W (Albini) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22/19 – W (Crowder) – $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – W (Arlovski) – $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $132,500

