Lakers, Nuggets fans trade punches in stands during fight (Video)

Fans sometimes take games far too seriously, placing themselves in the middle of the action, when they should simply be observing it instead.

Alcohol often plays a role, as does pride, with fans attempting to puff their chests out to impress their friends. That’s what happened during Tuesday’s Lakers-Nuggets game at Pepsi Center, when fans got into a brief fight in the stands.

It began when the two exchanged words, and it escalated when the Lakers fan threw a right hook that connected. Others stepped in between the two before the Nuggets fan could retaliate, but a female Lakers supporter snuck in a suckerpunch at the end as well.

Punches thrown in the stands at the end of Nuggets/Lakers. pic.twitter.com/w42w7bgAOB — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) December 4, 2019

Just so unnecessary.