Mike Rizzo has funny quote about how he's celebrated World Series win

The Nationals won their first World Series in franchise history roughly one month ago, and everyone in the organization has been celebrating — from ownership on down.

That includes general manager Mike Rizzo, apparently.

It’s well-known that the players have partied it up, both during the championship parade, as well as at a Capitals game, when they had a drunken dance party with the players after the contest was over. The Caps, after all, won a title a year-and-a-half ago, resulting in those located in the DMV area calling Washington D.C. the “city of champions.”

Back to Rizzo, as it’s been a pretty great past month for him. He celebrated the World Series win, then got married in Jamaica a bit later on, so he came out and said he’s been drunk for a month.

Mike Rizzo, who got married in Jamaica shortly after the World Series, says: “I’ve been drunk for a month.” — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) December 3, 2019

Too funny.