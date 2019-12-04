MLB

Mike Rizzo has funny quote about how he's celebrated World Series win

MLB

By December 4, 2019

By:


The Nationals won their first World Series in franchise history roughly one month ago, and everyone in the organization has been celebrating — from ownership on down.

That includes general manager Mike Rizzo, apparently.

It’s well-known that the players have partied it up, both during the championship parade, as well as at a Capitals game, when they had a drunken dance party with the players after the contest was over. The Caps, after all, won a title a year-and-a-half ago, resulting in those located in the DMV area calling Washington D.C. the “city of champions.”

Back to Rizzo, as it’s been a pretty great past month for him. He celebrated the World Series win, then got married in Jamaica a bit later on, so he came out and said he’s been drunk for a month.

Too funny.

