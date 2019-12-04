NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Andre Drummond

Hoops Manifesto

By December 4, 2019

Dec 3, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) saves the ball from going out of bound against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Andre Drummond – Detroit (vs Cleveland)

17 points, 7-15 FG, 3-4 FT, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals, 4 blocks

Drummond almost got the elusive 5×5 statline. Regardless, still a damn good night.

 

