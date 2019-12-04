NXT Superstar Opens Up About Attempting Suicide

Mental health awareness is a big topic and concerning issue in today’s world. Oftentimes, those who deal with such personal issues choose to share their stories so that others may find a way to deal with their own situations.

This is true of NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa. Ciampa was on Lillian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast recently and opened up to her as he shared some of the darkest moments in his life.

During the interview, Tommaso got in depth with his dark times and that it got extremely bad for him. He would reveal deep and upsetting details about his troubling times.

“I lost a lot of myself. I’m just in a bad place, and I remember hitting this, I have bad thoughts but I wouldn’t act on them or anything. I do remember a time where, my attempted suicide was reversing the exhaust in the car, and the worst part to this day to me about it is, so my sister had an ex-boyfriend who years after they broke up, committed suicide, and that is how he did it. I knew it was possible from that. To this day, it eats at me in a different way. It doesn’t eat at me in a way like, I’m really good at the past is the past, I live in the moment. It’s just one of those things like, god***n, I can’t fathom my sister then hearing, I can’t even fathom what went through her mind. But that’s how I attempted it.”

Tommaso would then explain how his life was saved and his attempt was unsuccessful:

“I was sitting in the car, doing the reverse exhaust thing. The reason it didn’t work is because I was in this weird, back parking lot area of this mall, and it was like 2-3AM, and somebody who was off shift, who was done, the mall security, for God knows what reason, decided to do one more circle lap and saw this car, and called the cops. And when the cops show up, I’m like virtually passed out… I don’t know if some of this is I remember or just being told by the cops after, but when they came my phone was shut off and I was not in it and they knocked on the window and got the door open and once the oxygen started to circulate again, obviously I started to come to, and ended up going to get help.”

The former NXT Champion hopes that his story could inspire others to not go to that extreme if they are in that dark place as well as commenting on how he was able to move on:

“I just remember hitting this point where I finally had some time at home where I was clean, I was off everything, and I just had this, ‘Well, what do I want to do with my life, do I want to wrestle, do I not want to wrestle,’ and my big decision, and God bless my parents for saying OK, but my big decision before I got signed to Kentucky, I was about to move to Missouri to train at Harley’s.”

If you or someone you know is suicidal or threatening self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at: 1-800-273-8255.