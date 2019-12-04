The Betting Window for December 6-8

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can train your child to be the next Scott Sterling!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Alberto Rodriguez +600 over Tito Ortiz ($5)

Andy Ruiz Jr. +175 over Anthony Joshua ($10)

Dennis Hogan +800 over Jaime Munguia ($5)

Dillian Whyte -2000 over Mariusz Wach ($50)

Chris Eubank Jr. -260 over Matt Korobov ($30)

The shitshow that is Alberto El Patron vs. Tito is such a gong-show, that, while Ortiz should clearly win, I have such side-eye regarding the proceedings, especially it being Alberto’s promotion, that it’s worth a flier.

Hogan looked so damned good in his robbery against Jaime Munguia, that it’s worth an Abe for his chances against Jermall Charlo, despite Charlo being bigger, stronger, a harder hitter, and more well-rounded.

Last Week: $ -4.78

Year To Date: $ -110.13

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.