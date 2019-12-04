WWE NXT Results (12/04): Keith Lee Shines In Huge 6-Man Tag, Kushida Returns, More

We have entered the final month of the calendar year and the stars of NXT are ready to end 2019 with a bang. First and foremost, Mauro Ranallo is back at the broadcast table after a brief hiatus for this show.

The show starts with action in the ring…

Killian Dain defeats Pete Dunne via pinfall.

Dunne was on the back of Dain while both men were on the turnbuckle and Dain just fell backwards, landing right on Dunne. Both men were shaken up, but Dain was able to get the three count.

The Undisputed Era comes out to cut a promo. Adam Cole talks about how it was a “November to remember” for his group, which holds all of the gold in NXT. Keith Lee comes out and talks about how he will soon get his hands on some of that gold, he just can’t decide which belt to take first. Undisputed Era attacks Lee, but Tommaso Ciampa comes out to his aid and helps fight the group off.

A vignette is shown for Kushida, who makes his return tonight.

Shayna Baszler defeats Xia Li via submission

The NXT Women’s title was not on the line in this match, but it was still a strong showing for Baszler, who locked in the Kirifuda clutch on Li, who quickly tapped. Beating Li like that is an impressive win for the champion, as Li has been booked strong in her young NXT career.

In a pre-recorded segment, Kassius Ohno talks about how he has been “across the pond” getting ready for the WWE World’s Collide event and says that if someone steps up tonight, fans will see a World’s Collide preview.

The Forgotten Sons defeat the team of Adrian Alanis and Leon Ruff via pinfall.

This was a pretty quick squash match as the team that competes in Evolve was pretty much run over by Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake.

Dakota Kai is scheduled to face Rhea Ripley, but Mia Yim comes out and attacks Kai, looking for some revenge after the backstage attack at TakeOver: WarGames rendered Yim unable to compete. Soon after, Baszler came out with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. Ripley did her best to stand up to them, but the numbers game caught up to her and Baszler put her out with the Kirifuda clutch.

Baszler grabbed a microphone and berated Ripley for asking for a title match but exclaimed that she wants that match too and revealed that on the December 18th edition of NXT, that match will happen.

Cathy Kelley interviews Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee, who will face Undisputed Era in a Six-Man Tag Team Match tonight, but they need a third partner. Dominik Dijakovic enters the shot, revealing that he will be that guy.

A vignette is shown for Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott.

Matt Riddle defeats Kassius Ohno via pinfall.

Ohno received an answer to his open challenge and Riddle made it a perfect 4-0 record against Ohno after beating him with the “Bro Derek”.

Kushida’s return match is scheduled to be against Raul Mendoza but Cameron Grimes comes out and drops Mendoza while he’s making his way to the ring. Grimes then tells Kushida that he’ll be facing him tonight instead.

Kushida defeats Cameron Grimes by pinfall.

Grimes got the jump on Mendoza but couldn’t beat Kushida, who used a unique rollup to pin Grimes and mark a successful return from a wrist injury.

A promo is shown in which Angel Garza and Lio Rush are trading words as the video shows what has transpired in their brief feud. Rush will defend the Cruiserweight title against Garza next Wednesday night.

Tomasso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Domnik Dijakovic defeat The Undisputed Era via pinfall.

Finn Balor got involved in the match and attacked Cole and Ciampa but Lee was able to get his hands on him and deliver the Spirit Bomb. Cole then connected with a superkick on Lee but Lee recovered and hit Cole with the “Big Bang Catastrophe” to get the pin.

After the match, William Regal came out and stated that Cole will defend the NXT Title on December 18th but next week, in a Triple Threat Match, his challenger will be determined. That match will be contested between Balor, Lee and Ciampa.