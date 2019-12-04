WWE Superstar And Wife Celebrate Birth Of New Child

The lives of WWE Superstars are often lived in the public eye. This is certainly true of a former World Tag Team champion, a man who is considered by many to be a legend in Vince McMahon’s company.

WWE Superstar Matt Hardy and his wife Reby Hardy recently welcomed their third child into the world. Hardy went on Twitter to make the announcement of his newborn son.

Thanks for the overwhelming amount of congratulatory tweets/messages about Baby Hardy #3, who arrived early this morning. Everyone is doing great. Childbirth is obviously scientifically explained, but it’s almost impossible to watch the process & not think it’s a miracle. — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 4, 2019

The married couple have yet to announce a name for their new baby boy but it looks as if Hardy did reveal the baby’s initials on Twitter at the time that the baby supposedly arrive on December 4th at 4:30AM.

BKH — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 4, 2019

Hardy and Reby had their first child Maxel back in 2015 and then welcomed their second child, Wolfgang in 2017.

Matt Hardy returned to WWE TV last Monday night on Raw as he faced off against Buddy Murphy, however it would be in a losing effort. Despite the loss, Hardy can not be more excited and thrilled for her Reby Hardy to bring another child into their lives.

Congratulations to the entire House Hardy on the welcoming of their third son!