Bill Belichick tops Forbes' list of highest-paid American sports coaches

It just so happens that the winningest coach in American sports is the highest-paid, according to Forbes’ annual list that ranks them all by salary.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has won six Super Bowls, and he’s also earned more money than any other head coach in American sports, as he made $11 million this season, which Forbes indicated in its list of highest-paid head coaches.

Behind Belichick was Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, both of whom earned $10 million.

1. Bill Belichick (New England Patriots) $12 million

2. Greg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs) $11 million

2. Pete Carroll (Seattle Seahawks) $11 million

4. Doc Rivers (Los Angeles Clippers) $10 million

4. Jon Gruden (Oakland Raiders) $10 million

6. Sean Payton (New Orleans Saints) $9.75 million

7. Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors) $9.5 million

8. Nick Saban (Alabama Crimson Tide0 $9.4 million

9. Dabo Swinney (Clemson Tigers) $9.3 million

10. John Harbaugh (Baltimore Ravens) $9 million

10. Mike Krzyzewski (Duke Blue Devils) $9 million

It’s interesting that the two best college coaches in college football — Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney — earned virtually the same amount. Saban, however, who mentored Swinney, got just $100,000 more, which clearly isn’t an accident.