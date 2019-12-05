Combat

Fight of the Day: Andre Galvao vs. Rousimar Palhares

Fight of the Day: Andre Galvao vs. Rousimar Palhares

Combat

Fight of the Day: Andre Galvao vs. Rousimar Palhares

By December 5, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

 

Date: September 24, 2011
Card: Abu Dhabi Combat Club Submission Fighting World Championships
Championship(s): ADCC 88kg Gold Medal
Venue: FM Capital Arena
Location: Nottingham, England

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Combat
Home