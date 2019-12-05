James Harden tries to flop his way into drawing call, fails miserably (Video)

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

James Harden excels in drawing fouls — on the offensive end of the floor, that is.

It’s a completely different story on defense, though, as Harden doesn’t have the footwork or positioning to draw fouls on his opponents.

He gave it his all during Thursday’s game against the Raptors, when Fred VanVleet drove right at him in the paint. Harden, rather than trying to contest the shot, flopped backward.

Not only did he not draw the call, but VanVleet also scored, and it was pretty funny to watch.

Fred VanVleet takes down James Harden and gets the bucket pic.twitter.com/NHfTgbgBLr — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) December 6, 2019

Welp, that didn’t go well for Harden.