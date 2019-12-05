Jaylon Smith caught celebrating Bears player's injury in classless gesture (Video)

Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith has no chill, and simply does not know where to draw the line.

That was evidenced by what he did during Thursday’s game against the Bears, when he was seen celebrating after an opposing player was down injured.

It happened in the waning seconds of the second quarter, when he broke up a pass intended for Bears tight end Javon Wims. The hard fall saw Wims stay down with an apparent injury, and that prompted Smith to stand over him and celebrate with a throat-slash gesture.

/sees Javon Wims is hurt

/celebrates anyway pic.twitter.com/3zTELT1ojH — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) December 6, 2019

That’s about as classless as it gets by Smith there.