LeBron James disrespects Jazz by running onto court, sliding around late in game (Video)

Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the best players in the world, and he seems to believe he needs to put on a show every time he steps foot on the court.

Often, that entails him going off and putting up big numbers, helping do whatever it takes for his team to win. Other times, though, it’s about James just sitting back supporting his teammates — celebrating along the way for moral support.

That was the case during Wednesday’s game against the Jazz, when James was on the bench in the fourth quarter, as the Lakers were blowing out their opponents. James appeared to go a bit overboard celebrating, though, when he ran onto the court during a stoppage of play, then began throwing his hands in the air. Not only that, he had no shoes on, so he slid back to the bench in his socks — Tom Cruise in “Risky Business” style.

SOCK SLIDE on enemy court. Bye. pic.twitter.com/OoU7UMJsVU — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 5, 2019

The Jazz announcers were none too pleased about it.

“Look at LeBron, he’s on the court. With no shoes… that’s some disrespect right there.” Jazz announcers weren't having it 😂 pic.twitter.com/mG0phvgDAd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 5, 2019

James went a bit too far in celebrating there.