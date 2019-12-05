Odell Beckham Jr. hints at uncertainty about future with Browns

Odell Beckham Jr. sure has come a long way from “I want to be a Cleveland Brown for life,” which he indicated earlier in the year after having been traded.

True to form, OBJ was saying all the right things after the Giants fulfilled his trade request and shipped him to Cleveland, but it hasn’t taken long for his body language to change. He’s been seen frustrated on the field, and has also made some comments that hint he’s not happy in his new environment, due to a lack of targets, as the Browns have a number of weapons on the offensive side of the ball.

Rumors have been circulating about OBJ already having requested to be traded in the offseason, and he didn’t do anything to squash them in speaking to reporters on Thursday.

“I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen,” Beckham said. “…Whether I’m going to be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here. This is exactly where I’m at now. I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else.”

OBJ isn’t going to come out and say that he wants to be moved, outright, in the middle of the season, but he sure could’ve said he wanted to stick with the Browns in the future. He did not, however, which leads us to believe that where there’s smoke, there’s fire, as it relates to the trade rumors.