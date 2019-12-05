Recap 28: Yer a Goalie, Jarry

The Penguins were home last night against the red hot Blues. Coming into this game the Blues hadn’t lost a game on the road since like last January. Coming into this game the Penguins had only played consecutive games with the same roster three times this season. This would not be one of those three, as Stefan Noesen would slot in for his first game as a Penguin and Jack Johnson would get literal diarrhea which kept his figurative diarrhea off the ice for once.

Tristan Jarry getting the nod in net as Sullivan smartly rides the hot hand.

FIRST PERIOD

As Mears likes to say, sticks down, pucks down, we were underway and the Penguins were up one early.

TEDDY BLUEGER (3) Assisted by Pettersson (8) & Tanev (9) @ 0:39

Later in the game, Mike Sullivan gave a great interview about this goal. A lot of teams are collapsing deep in the zone defensively to take away quick plays around the net. The Penguins counter this by taking the puck from behind the net and to the point, before firing it in. The pass from behind the net to the blueline pulls the tightly packed defense apart just enough to allow the forwards to sneak in front of the goaltender. The result is a deflection opportunity.

To the surprise of literally everyone, the Penguins defense held their own after the early lead. Chad Ruhwedel, who has had a shaky start to the season, decided this game would be the one where he played like an NHL regular as the Pettersson-Ruhwedel pairing stepped up to the occasion.

The Penguins took their hobbled lineup and just dominated the Blues in the period. By the time the first was over the Penguins had 20 scoring chances for while the Blues only had 11.

SECOND PERIOD

We were all waiting for the Blues giant push in the second period and the imminent Penguin’s defensive collapse. After all, could a Rikola-Trotman third pairing really hold up an entire game? The Blues came ready to play in the second but Tristan Jarry was having himself a night. Confidently making save after save Jarry started getting a swagger to his game, as seen here with the stick flip

Despite what seemed like Blues dominance, the Penguins were right there answering chance after chance. By the end of the period, the teams had actually split scoring chances at 13 each.

In the final minute of the period, the line of Kahun-McCann-Noesen continued their impressive play. After the play appeared to be dead Jared McCann took over to create a turnover. The dude is just a pest in the best way. The puck was sent to the front of the net where Stefan Noesen, formerly of Jonathan Toews school of pronunciation, was standing. Noesen did what Simon is incapable of.

STEFAN NOESEN Assisted by McCann (9) & Kahun (9) @ 19:20

This is a man that was once a highly praised prospect who had his career derailed by injuries. After a few years in New Jersey, Noesen found himself without a job this season. He was invited to a PTO in Dallas this offseason which did not result in a contract offer. Pressing on he signed an AHL only deal with Wilkes-Barre and made the most of his opportunity. This celebration is what it is all about. The dude could’ve given up, but he kept grinding. This concludes m pitch to Hollywood.

The Noesen goal was a great cap to a period that was completely owned by Tristan Jarry.

THIRD PERIOD

With the 2-0 lead, I was wondering if the Penguins would continue with their offensive pressure or fall into a defensive shell. Fortunately, Mike Sullivan convinced the team that they don’t have enough defense to fall into a shell. Between killing penalties and having their lifeless powerplay on the ice the Penguins made 5v5 time their strength throughout this game and that continued in the third. After giving up an awful turnover on the powerplay Alex Galchenyuk got some redemption. Sam Lafferty made a nice split pass to spring Spiderman, and he made the most of his opportunity.

ALEX GALCHENYUK (2) Assisted by Lafferty (6) @ 4:59

This is a Mike Sullivan play right here. One forward wins a battle at the blueline while the other one drives center lane in anticipation for the pass. This is possibly the most exciting play Galchenyuk has made this season, seeing him drive to the center here to split the defense instead of sticking to the wing is a big step in the right direction. I’m glad he scored, but please stop mentioning Kessel’s stats and comparing the two. The trade happened, the deal is done. Phil Kessel could never score again and he is still a better goal scorer. The powerplay is atrocious without him. Quit pushing the agenda and accept it for what it is.

Even with the three-goal lead the Penguins didn’t give up and kept pushing the Blues to the edge. Dominik Simon had about 9 open chances and managed to get every single one of them blocked. Some people are mad about Simon not scoring in a 3-0 game. As long as Simon keeps getting that open it means that line isn’t giving up scoring chances, and if the Penguins top lines keep producing the way Crosby, Guentzel, Rust and now Malkin all have with Simon on their wing I personally do not care if he never scores again.

The Blues would pull Binnington but it wouldn’t matter. Time would click down and hot damn what a win.

