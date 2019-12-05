Scott Brooks likens Ben Simmons to LeBron James

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)
Wizards head coach Scott Brooks thinks extremely high of Ben Simmons, much moreso than even others around the league.
It’s agreed that Simmons has a high ceiling, but to compare him to LeBron James is a bit much.
Still, that’s exactly what Brooks did, ahead of Thursday’s matchup at Capital One Arena. He began by defending Simmons’ three-point shooting woes — remember, he’s made only one during the entirety of his career — and then went on to say he’s “as close” to LBJ as any player in the NFL.
That hot take is an example of being a prisoner of the moment.
