Does Federer have one last revival in him?

Roger Federer endured a rare calendar year without a Grand Slam victory in 2019, allowing Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to close the gap on his all-time record of 20 major triumphs. The Swiss’ reputation as the greatest player of the era is coming under threat due to the resurgence of Nadal and the consistency of Djokovic.

At the age of 38, time is not on the side of Federer to add further crowns to his name. He endured a five-year wait between 2012 and 2017 for titles, but a victory at the Australian two years ago ended his drought. Further titles came at Wimbledon and a second successive triumph in Melbourne announced that Federer was back on top of the world.

However, since then he has endured failure, most recently in an epic duel with Djokovic at the All-England Club. The two players were outstanding and neither deserved to lose in the longest final in history, but the Serb was able to clinch the decisive set 13-12 on a tie-breaker. Djokovic’s win moved him within four wins of Federer’s mark of 20 and being six years the Swiss’ junior puts him in a good position to be able to surpass the veteran.

As a result, Federer has to act sooner rather than later to protect his legacy at the top of the sport. Although his mental skills are still sharp, his physical attributes are beginning to wane. Federer not only has to battle against his two contemporaries, but the rise of the next generation of talent are putting further strain on the Swiss even to reach the latter stages of tournaments.

There was evidence of that fact emerging at the ATP Finals when the 38-year-old suffered a defeat to Dominic Thiem at the group stage before Stefanos Tsitsipas eliminated him from the competition in straight sets. It could be a sign of a worrying trend for Federer that he is losing to players below him in the world rankings. The Federer of old would brush aside his opponents with ease, but the version that is creeping towards the end of his career is beginning to lack the cutting edge that he displayed with such ferocity in crucial moments.

Federer is still backed at 8/1 in the Australian Open odds to triumph in Melbourne. The bookies at least have not forgotten the quality of his performances in 2017 and 2018, although both of those results came with Djokovic already eliminated from the competition in the early rounds. He has not beaten Djokovic in a Grand Slam since 2012 in the semi-finals of Wimbledon, while his last two victories over his rival have both come at the ATP Tour Finals in London.

The Swiss remains one of the elite players in the world, but whether he can raise his standards once more at the age of 38 is unlikely. He has proven his doubters wrong before with his revival in 2017, but 2020 could be the year where Federer begins his fall and is surpassed by his rivals Nadal and Djokovic in the all-time pinnacle of the sport.