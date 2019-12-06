Look: XFL releases first look at uniforms, jerseys for every team

(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

The XFL will soon be kicking off, as the first game, between the DC Defenders and the Seattle Dragons, will take place on Feb. 8.

NFL fans are currently locked in on regular-season play, with the playoffs just around the corner. But after Super Bowl Sunday, the following week will shift football fans’ focus to the XFL, as that’s all there’ll be to watch.

And it’s great for a few cities that are getting an XFL team but don’t currently have an NFL squad to root for. They’ll have football in their town, and they’re excited about it.

We now have reason to be excited, as the XFL released a first look at what the uniforms for every team will look like.

The XFL uniforms are here 🔥 Which one is your favorite? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/AvIGZIeARr — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 4, 2019

Snazzy.