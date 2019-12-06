Major Cowboys rumor indicates Urban Meyer could replace Jason Garrett as coach

The Dallas Cowboys are reeling, having lost four of their past five games, and head coach Jason Garrett’s seat is scorching.

Fans are calling for Garrett to be fired, especially following Thursday’s 31-24 loss to the Bears. The Cowboys have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, yet they now have a losing record, at 6-7.

Still, the Cowboys sit atop the NFC East, but an Eagles’ win over the Giants on Sunday would give them the same record, with a game in Philadelphia to boot in Week 16.

And the fact remains that the Cowboys have underperformed under Garrett, as they’ve drafted well, yet they’ve never advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs. Garrett has been at the helm since taking over as interim head coach in 2010, but just hasn’t been able to move the needle during that time.

As such, the rumor mill is buzzing about the Cowboys making a change, and whether it comes now, or in the offseason, it appears Urban Meyer is the favorite to land the job (followed by Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley).

Jerry Jones says Jason Garrett will remain the coach but I can confirm a very real interest in Urban Meyer. In fact, I'm told Stephen Jones spoke with him recently. Lincoln Riley remains a strong candidate & file this name as a possibility Clemson OC Tony Elliott per sources. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 6, 2019

Meyer has never coached in the NFL, but his body of work at Utah, Florida and Ohio State speaks for itself, and he’s shown the ability to succeed at big-name programs while in the spotlight. It will be interesting to see if the team does indeed call on him to replace Garrett, either now or in the coming weeks.