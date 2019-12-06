NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Devin Booker

Hoops Manifesto

Dec 5, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams embraces guard Devin Booker (1) as they leave the court following a 139-132 overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Devin Booker – Phoenix (vs New Orleans)

44 points, 13-24 FG, 13-13 FT, 5 3PTs, 8 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals

A season-high 44 points were needed from Booker to salvage the win over the Pelicans.

 

 

