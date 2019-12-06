UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Rozenstruik Picks

Heavyweight Bout: Alistair Overeem (45-17) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (9-0)

Luke Irwin: It all depends on if Rozenstruik can take a ‘Reem punch. We know Overeem is quite chinny these days, but if Jairzinho can take a shot from Overeem and keep walking, he can walk him down and sleep him. I’ll roll the dice and say that he can. Rozenstruik via R1 KO.

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Cynthia Calvillo (8-1) vs. Marina Rodriguez (12-0-1)

Luke: Rodriguez’s first three bouts in the UFC have been Randa Markos, Jessica Aguilar, and Tecia Torres. Not exactly easing into it. She’s replacing Claudia Gadelha, but compared to her other competition, Calvillo is a step down. Rodriguez via UD.

Heavyweight Bout: Ben Rothwell (36-12) vs. Stefan Struve (29-11)

Luke: I give up. He’s never going to use his length, he’s just going to swing and get floppied like a Woody doll. Rothwell via R2 KO.

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Aspen Ladd (8-1) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (12-4)

Luke: Christ, Ladd is fighting at bantamweight again?! After THAT episode?? Good god. Kunitskaya via R1 TKO.

Bantamweight Bout: Cody Stamann (18-2) vs. Song Yadong (14-3)

Luke: My pick for Fight of the Night, right here. Neither fighter has any real notable holes in their games, and Yadong has the edge in striking, but really has yet to face a high-level wrestler in the UFC career. Stamann should challenge that, and that game tends to give Asian fighters without a real amateur wrestling program some serious trouble. Stamann via UD.

Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Simon (15-2) vs. Rob Font (16-4)

Luke: Font is coming off of the biggest win of his career, a UD over Sergio Pettis, but for most of his UFC career, has been a high-level gatekeeper. Simon looked great in his UFC career before Urijah Faber TKO’d him in 46 seconds. Whether the stage or opponent was too big for Simon, or he undestimated Faber, or if he’ll just have that much trouble with a pressure fighter like Faber, this fight will measure. Font via UD.