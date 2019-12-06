WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (12/6): #1 Contender's For The Tag Team Championships Revealed, Other Matches For WWE 'TLC' Announced

This edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown was live from Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina where one of the headline matches involve Roman Reigns taking on Dolph Ziggler.

The Miz opens the show for his Miz TV segment. He announces Daniel Bryan was supposed to be his guest tonight but has disappeared since The Fiend attacked him last week. He says he will get to the bottom of Bryan’s disappearance.

Bray Wyatt shows up on the titantron and says he doesn’t think Bryan will show up at TLC. Bray asked if Miz could play but Miz says that this is about Daniel Bryan and not him. He says Daniel Bryan is family to the WWE. Bray says family is the word of the day. He says he used to have a family and shows The Wyatt Family. He then says he has a whole new family now and shows a picture of Miz and his family. He asks Miz if he wants to play now. Miz leaves the ring and heads backstage angrily as Bray is laughing.

Miz is on the phone with Maryse backstage and tells her he’s got to do something. He tells Maryse that he is coming home to protect them.

Alexa Bliss w/ Nikki Cross defeated Mandy Rose w/ Sonya Deville

Drake Maverick confronts Dana Brooke about going on a date with Batista. Drake asks Dana what Batista has that he doesn’t. Elias interrupts and plays a song about why Batista is going out with Dana and he is not. Drake slaps Elias and walks away.

Drake Maverick appears in the ring and asks everyone if what Elias did was funny. The fans cheer. Drake demands Elias to come out to the ring to fight him for making a mockery out of him. Elias makes his way to the ring. Drake tries to attack him but can barely hit him. Elias grabs him and starts spanking him as Dana Brooke watches. Elias punts Drake out of the ring. Dana grabs Drake and throws him back in the ring. Elias plants him in the ring for the Drift Away. Dana plants her foot on top of him and Elias slams his hand on the mat for a pin fall.

The Miz is attacked backstage by Bray Wyatt, hitting a Sister Abagail to him after Miz sees a photo of Bray holding Miz’s daughter. A referee helps Miz to his feet. Miz asks where Bray is and the photo is but the referee tells him he has no idea.

The Revival defeated Shorty G and Ali, Heavy Machinery and The Lucha House Party in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to become #1 Contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The Revival tell New Day that at TLC they will win the tag titles once again and will make the tag titles be taken seriously again.

Roman Reigns is interviewed backstage and is asked about King Corbin. Roman says for a man his Corbin size, he doesn’t need the back up of Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode. He says whether it’s a match involving tables, ladders or chairs, he will beat Corbin at TLC.

Lacey Evans defeated Haley Jones

Sasha Banks comes out after the match. Banks tells Lacey that they have some business that they need to take care of. Banks claims she is the leader of the women’s division. She calls Lacey pathetic and tells her to never bother Sasha and Bayley again. Lacey says she is tired of Sasha talking down to the entire locker room. She says she will drop Sasha where she stands again if she is going to disrespect her again. Sasha confronts her but backs away when Lacey attempts to hit her with the Women’s Right. Bayley attacks Lacey from behind on the entrance stage and her and Sasha lay her out.

Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler

Roman attacks Corbin and his royal security after the match. Roman fights them off but gets Super Kicked by Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler handcuffs Reigns to the post. Corbin and Ziggler beats Roman down a helpless Roman as he is handcuffed. Corbin and Ziggler pour dog food all over Roman.

The show ends as Corbin and Ziggler walk away, leaving Roman covered in dog food, angrily screaming and trying to break out of the handcuffs.