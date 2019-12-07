NCAA

Joe Burrow somehow catches his own pass for first down (Video)

Joe Burrow somehow catches his own pass for first down (Video)

NCAA

Joe Burrow somehow catches his own pass for first down (Video)

By December 7, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow continues to dazzle in every game he suits up under center in — making throws and highlight-reel plays that no one else in college football can pull off.

Burrow has been drawing comparisons to Tom Brady, which is obviously high praise, but not only that, he’s also mobile. He showed that when he avoided the rush, moved around in the pocket and uncorked a dart for a big gain in one of the best plays of the entire college football season during Saturday’s SEC Championship game.

He also did another incredible thing during the game, when his pass got batted back to him at the line of scrimmage. No problem, though, as Burrow caught it, then somehow ran for a first down.

He really is unbelievable.

NCAA, Promoted

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

2hr

Chargers 2hr ago

4-8.  Eight losses of one score or less.  Yes, the Pitt game was sadly a blow out until they got within a touchdown.  Of course, the (…)

More NCAA
Home