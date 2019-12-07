NCAA

Kirby Smart gets destroyed by his own player while celebrating (Video)

Kirby Smart gets destroyed by his own player while celebrating (Video)

NCAA

Kirby Smart gets destroyed by his own player while celebrating (Video)

By December 7, 2019

By: |


Click Here to Claim your $10 in FREE Draft Kings Credit!
(Available to new users with a $10 initial deposit.)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart tried to join the celebrating with his players on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the SEC Championship game on Saturday, and he paid for it.

It was a blowout by LSU, in all phases of the game, so Georgia didn’t really have all that much to celebrate. But they did have a few positive moments during the first half, and the Bulldogs were fired up after one of them.

So much so that Smart joined his players on the field for a shoulder bump, but the problem was that he got the brunt of the impact, and ended up hitting the ground hard.

Ouch. When celebrating goes too far.

NCAA, Promoted

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

2hr

Chargers 2hr ago

4-8.  Eight losses of one score or less.  Yes, the Pitt game was sadly a blow out until they got within a touchdown.  Of course, the (…)

More NCAA
Home