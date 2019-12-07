Kirby Smart gets destroyed by his own player while celebrating (Video)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart tried to join the celebrating with his players on the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the SEC Championship game on Saturday, and he paid for it.

It was a blowout by LSU, in all phases of the game, so Georgia didn’t really have all that much to celebrate. But they did have a few positive moments during the first half, and the Bulldogs were fired up after one of them.

So much so that Smart joined his players on the field for a shoulder bump, but the problem was that he got the brunt of the impact, and ended up hitting the ground hard.

Kirby Smart getting wrecked by his own guy 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/W4xyGfrbJH — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 7, 2019

Ouch. When celebrating goes too far.